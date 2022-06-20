Jodi Sta. Maria and Zanjoe Marudo react to their trending dinner scene in ‘The Broken Marriage Vow.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Even Jodi Sta. Maria appeared surprised by a word Zanjoe Marudo uttered as her onscreen husband in “The Broken Marriage Vow,” when they reviewed scenes from the hit teleserye along with other cast members.

Sta. Maria and Marudo were joined by Sue Ramirez, Zaijian Jaranilla, Bianca Manalo, Ketchup Eusebio, Jane Oineza, and Jake Ejercito in reacting to a number of scenes, as seen in a video released Monday leading up to the June 24 finale of “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

Among the scenes the re-watched was the memorable dinner confrontation, where Jill (Sta. Maria) exposed the affair of David (Marudo) and Lexy (Ramirez) to the latter’s parents.

Sta. Maria appeared to notice for the first time that David addressed Lexy as “boo,” their term of endearment, inadvertently confirming their romance even before Jill had the chance to say she has been aware of of the affair all along.

“‘Boo’? Oh my gosh! Nilaglag mo ‘yung self mo,” Sta. Maria told Marudo, who was seated beside her. “Nadulas ka, e!”

In the ongoing — and final — week of “The Broken Marriage Vow,” the tables have turned for Jill and David, who, after being left by Lexy, has been desperately asking for his first wife to take him back.

Other past scenes shown to the cast in the video on Monday were Jill finding out about Lexy’s pregnancy, and Carol (Manalo) seeing firsthand Charlie’s (Eusebio) infidelity.

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5, with two-day advanced episodes on iWantTFC and Viu.