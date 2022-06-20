MANILA – Bettina Carlos announced that she is expecting a baby again with her husband Mikki Eduardo.

Carlos shared the good news through a vlog she posted on Sunday, revealing that she is currently 12 weeks pregnant.

Carlos also shared how she found out, adding that it was in the most random way possible.

“Sobrang unexpected. It was on April 19, it was a Tuesday. We were leaving for a friend’s anniversary Taco Tuesday celebration. Magmo-motor lang kami going there. Because it’s tacos, sabi ko masarap itong i-terno with beer. But then naisip ko, I’m supposed to get my period that day. Wala lang, randomly naisip ko to check,” she said.

“This was around 4:30 in the afternoon, I got a pregnancy test kit and then I checked just to make sure if it’s safe to consume alcohol. Biglang nag-positive,” she added.

Carlos said her pregnancy test kit showed two lines indicating a positive result although the second line was really faint.

Still in disbelief, Carlos said she had to make sure she was really pregnant before telling her family so she took three more tests on different days.

True enough, she and Eduardo have indeed been blessed with another baby although they weren’t really actively trying.

“Si God talaga 'yung ultimately may hawak ng time. He’s all powerful to dictate life when to allow it to happen,” she said, explaining that they were not supposed to get pregnant until six months after her pelvic laparotomy which she had by the end of January this year.

Turning emotional, Carlos feels this new blessing came at a time after she's moved on from her miscarriage and when she's finally emotionally ready to take on the responsibility.

“When we think about probably why the Lord did not allow us to be pregnant in January, I guess it’s because He knew we weren’t emotionally ready yet. I wasn’t fully emotionally secure yet. It was when okay na, na-resolve na, closed book na kung ano man 'yung mga issues ko, that’s when the Lord gave. So alam Niya talaga 'yung timing Niya for everything. Nakakatuwa kasi parang anniversary gift Niya sa amin 'yung baby.”

Carlos and Eduardo tied the knot in December 2020 in a Christian wedding ceremony held at a garden venue with a view of Taal Lake. She has a daughter, Amanda, from her previous relationship.