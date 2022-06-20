MANILA – For the first time since becoming a couple, Angelica Panganiban and her partner Gregg Homan took their first out-of-the-country trip together.

As seen in Panganiban’s Instagram updates, she and Homan are currently in Thailand enjoying some quality time with just the two of them before they welcome their first child.

In one of her posts, Panganiban took a snap of their date night in Bangkok, while joking that although she wanted to visit a lot of temples, she’s actually been to more restrooms so far.

Another one of Panganiban’s post shows the couple in a series of mirror selfies and their “OOTDs” as the actress flaunts her growing baby bump.

Panganiban and Homan revealed last week that their first baby would be a girl.

The actress first revealed her pregnancy on March 20. She wrote: “Sa wakas! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako.”

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over a year. They marked their first anniversary last July.