LOOK: Jason Dy marks 31st birthday with sexy photos

MANILA – Jason Dy just turned a year older and he’s celebrating it the hottest way possible.

The Kapamilya singer turned to Twitter to share new photos of him where he’s showing off his lean upper body.

“Pagbigyan nyo na birthday ko naman,” he wrote in the caption.

The pictures appear to be taken from a photo shoot although Dy did not identify exactly from which one.

In another post, Dy also shared four new photos where he’s wearing a white turtleneck under a blue, printed coat.

He captioned it with “31” and an emoji of two wine glasses.

Aside from regularly appearing on the ABS-CBN concert variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To,” Dy is keeping his hands full with his other projects and with vlogging, which he started late last year.

“Dati ko pa plano, pero siguro nga dahil walang time and busy, hindi ko pa masyado alam how YouTube really works. Ngayon, bilang we have all the time in the world dahil nasa bahay lang naman tayo, I wanted to try out YouTube kasi marami din nagre-request sa akin mag-vlog daw,” he said at that time.

“They want to see a different side of me. Usually kasi, nakikita nila ako sa mga kantahan lang or 'ASAP.' I wanted to show them a different side of my personality naman.”

Late last year, he also released his latest song titled “"Gusto Ko Pa."

