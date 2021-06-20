Kyle Echarri celebrates birthday on 'ASAP' with new collab with Bamboo

MANILA - Kyle Echarri celebrated his birthday on “ASAP Natin To” with a new collaboration.

For his 18th birthday number, the young singer performed Justin Bieber’s “Hold On” with no less than rock icon Bamboo.

The two put their own twist to the song, making it sound like their own.

After their performance, Bamboo said it was a pleasure to sing with Echarri on stage. He also shared his birthday wish for him.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“My message is huwag ka na tumangkad. Stay that way. Don’t make us look bad. Happy birthday to you and all the best to you and your family,” Bamboo told Echarri.

Echarri is a product of the The Voice Kids Philippines in 2015, where Bamboo served as among three coaches. The young singer was mentored at the time by coach Sarah Geronimo.

Aside from his “ASAP Natin To” performance, Echarri said part of his birthday celebration is the release of his latest album “New Views” that is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide.

He is also set to hold a digital birthday fan con on Sunday night.