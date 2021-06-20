Dominic Roque leaves fans speculating if Bea is already his girlfriend

MANILA – Dominic Roque left fans speculating about the real score between him and actress Bea Alonzo.

This, after he posted on TikTok a video of when he recently visited a Japanese restaurant to enjoy a fine meal only to keep the identity of his date a secret.

“Jap night is date night,” he simply wrote in the caption.

In the video, Roque can be seen having a glass of wine with a girl whose face he did not show.

The end of the clip, however, showed him holding hands with another person.

While their intertwined hands were the only things revealed in the last part of the video, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the girl Roque’s with was wearing a watch similar to one owned by Alonzo.

Fan pages dedicated to Alonzo and Roque also noted how the actress shared almost similar posts as Roque in her Instagram Stories a few days ago.

In an interview with G3 San Diego for Mega Entertainment last April, Alonzo confirmed that she is indeed dating Roque.

When asked if she is exclusively seeing him, the actress said: “No. Wala pa kami. Ang hirap kasing sabihin, alam mo, parang in a way, as much as I don’t want to be a prisoner of my past, meron din akong parang, nahihiya ako sa mga tao na ‘I’m 33, I am dating.’”

“Hindi ko alam kung it will materialize into something else or like it would lead to something else but then, what if I fail again? I don’t want to keep failing in front of you guys, it’s embarrassing,” she added.

Alonzo, however, noted that Roque is “a good guy.”