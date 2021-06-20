Home  >  Entertainment

Dominic Roque leaves fans speculating if Bea is already his girlfriend

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 20 2021 06:35 PM

MANILA – Dominic Roque left fans speculating about the real score between him and actress Bea Alonzo.

This, after he posted on TikTok a video of when he recently visited a Japanese restaurant to enjoy a fine meal only to keep the identity of his date a secret.

“Jap night is date night,” he simply wrote in the caption.

In the video, Roque can be seen having a glass of wine with a girl whose face he did not show.

The end of the clip, however, showed him holding hands with another person.

@roquedominic

Jap night is date night.❤️ #fyp

♬ swing lynn - ✮❦lovdfilmz❦✮⋆

While their intertwined hands were the only things revealed in the last part of the video, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the girl Roque’s with was wearing a watch similar to one owned by Alonzo.

Fan pages dedicated to Alonzo and Roque also noted how the actress shared almost similar posts as Roque in her Instagram Stories a few days ago.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bea🤍Dom (@beadom.fanpage)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bea🤍Dom (@beadom.fanpage)

In an interview with G3 San Diego for Mega Entertainment last April, Alonzo confirmed that she is indeed dating Roque.

When asked if she is exclusively seeing him, the actress said: “No. Wala pa kami. Ang hirap kasing sabihin, alam mo, parang in a way, as much as I don’t want to be a prisoner of my past, meron din akong parang, nahihiya ako sa mga tao na ‘I’m 33, I am dating.’”

“Hindi ko alam kung it will materialize into something else or like it would lead to something else but then, what if I fail again? I don’t want to keep failing in front of you guys, it’s embarrassing,” she added.

Alonzo, however, noted that Roque is “a good guy.”

Read More:  Bea Alonzo   Dominic Roque  