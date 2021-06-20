Home > Entertainment Celebrities pay tribute to their dads, husbands on Father's Day ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 20 2021 04:10 PM | Updated as of Jun 20 2021 04:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA - In celebration of Father’s Day on Sunday, several local stars took to the social networking sites to pay tribute to their husbands, significant others, fathers or the father figures in their lives. For these celebrities, these people mean everything to them that they want to commemorate the occasion by declaring how much they love them. Here are some of the most thoughtful and touching Father’s Day tributes from the stars. 1. Anne Curtis View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) 2. Solenn Heussaff View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solenn Heussaff (@solenn) 3. Janella Salvador View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janella Salvador (@superjanella) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janella Salvador (@superjanella) 4. Darren Espanto View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Espanto (@darrenespanto) 5. Regine Velasquez-Alcasid View this post on Instagram A post shared by reginevalcasid (@reginevalcasid) View this post on Instagram A post shared by reginevalcasid (@reginevalcasid) 6. Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach (@itsmecharleneg) 7. Korina Sanchez-Roxas View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korina Sanchez-Roxas (@korina) 8. Marian Rivera View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes 🇵🇭 (@marianrivera) 9. Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judy Ann Agoncillo (@officialjuday) 10. Ruffa Gutierrez View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUFFA GUTIERREZ (@iloveruffag) 11. Sarah Lahbati View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLG (@sarahlahbati) 12. Coleen Garcia View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Garcia Crawford (@coleen) 13. Andi Eigenmann View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andi Eigenmann (@andieigengirl) 14. Scarlet Snow Belo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) 15. Matteo Guidicelli View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrities, Father's Day Read More: celebrities Father's Day /entertainment/06/20/21/kyle-echarri-celebrates-birthday-on-asap-with-new-collab-with-bamboo/sports/06/20/21/tokyo-olympic-organizers-to-allow-alcohol-in-athletes-village-but-wont-give-out-condoms/news/06/20/21/pinakamatandang-tao-sa-bayan-sa-aklan-nabakunahan-na-kontra-covid-19/news/06/20/21/tingnan-patay-na-mola-mola-napadpad-sa-dalampasigan-sa-iloilo/overseas/06/20/21/chinas-covid-19-vaccination-drive-on-course-to-top-1-billion-mark