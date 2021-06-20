Home  >  Entertainment

Celebrities pay tribute to their dads, husbands on Father's Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 20 2021 04:10 PM | Updated as of Jun 20 2021 04:41 PM

MANILA - In celebration of Father’s Day on Sunday, several local stars took to the social networking sites to pay tribute to their husbands, significant others, fathers or the father figures in their lives.

For these celebrities, these people mean everything to them that they want to commemorate the occasion by declaring how much they love them.

Here are some of the most thoughtful and touching Father’s Day tributes from the stars.

1. Anne Curtis

2. Solenn Heussaff

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Solenn Heussaff (@solenn)

3. Janella Salvador

4. Darren Espanto

5. Regine Velasquez-Alcasid

6. Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach

7. Korina Sanchez-Roxas

8. Marian Rivera

9. Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo

10. Ruffa Gutierrez

11. Sarah Lahbati

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SLG (@sarahlahbati)

12. Coleen Garcia

13. Andi Eigenmann

14. Scarlet Snow Belo

15. Matteo Guidicelli

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog)

