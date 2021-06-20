Celebrities pay tribute to their dads, husbands on Father's Day

MANILA - In celebration of Father’s Day on Sunday, several local stars took to the social networking sites to pay tribute to their husbands, significant others, fathers or the father figures in their lives.

For these celebrities, these people mean everything to them that they want to commemorate the occasion by declaring how much they love them.

Here are some of the most thoughtful and touching Father’s Day tributes from the stars.

1. Anne Curtis

2. Solenn Heussaff

3. Janella Salvador

4. Darren Espanto

5. Regine Velasquez-Alcasid

6. Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach

7. Korina Sanchez-Roxas

8. Marian Rivera

9. Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo

10. Ruffa Gutierrez

11. Sarah Lahbati

12. Coleen Garcia

13. Andi Eigenmann

14. Scarlet Snow Belo

15. Matteo Guidicelli