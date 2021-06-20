Alex Gonzaga, Mikee Morada finally made their first trip by themselves as couple

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada finally got the chance to go on a trip with just the two of them.

Describing it as a “quickie honeymoon,” the two decided to do an overnight stay at The Farm at San Benito in Lipa, Batangas where they just enjoyed each other’s company.

“I’m very, very happy na nagkaroon tayo ng moment and time together kasi puro lagi naming kasama yung family,” Gonzaga said in her vlog.

“First trip namin ito ni Mikee na kaming dalawa lang. Kahit one day lang. Hindi umalma si Mommy Pinty,” she added.

According to Gonzaga, it is very important for every couple to find time for each other.

“We are very excited and very happy. The best is to spend time with your loved ones. Basta quality time, kahit nanonood lang kayo ng TV pero masaya kayo pareho at nag-e-enjoy kayo, okay na yun,” she said.

Gonzaga and Morada have been married since November last year.

After their wedding, they went to Amanpulo for a honeymoon although they were joined in that trip by Gonzaga’s parents, and her sister Toni’s family.