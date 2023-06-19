MANILA -- Actor Mccoy de Leon received a short but sweet Father's Day message from actress Elisse Joson and their daughter Felize.

Joson turned to social media on Monday, June 19, to share a video of her teaching Felize how to greet De Leon a happy Father's Day.

The video also shows how Joson and Felize celebrated the special day with De Leon.

"Something simple for our simple guy. Happy father's day to our best friend, our rock, our love," Joson captioned her post.

Just last February, weeks after their separation went public and stirred controversy, De Leon shared that she and Joson are "happy" and on good terms anew.

Their daughter Felize turned two last April.

