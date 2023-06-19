MANILA – KC Concepcion was overwhelmed with emotion during a heartfelt exchange with her father, actor Gabby Concepcion, where she expressed the significance of their reconnection.

Speaking with Gabby for the latter’s Father’s Day vlog entry, KC said she’s always told people that he is the first man she has ever loved.

“I always say na I am so glad that we reconnected after not being with each other all those years. You made up for it ng sobra-sobra,” she said.

KC expressed that despite Gabby's absence during her upbringing, he plays a significant role in her life now as an adult.

“You’re very, very much involved and very, very present in my life in my adult years. You really made up for all the time na we didn’t get to spend together. It’s even better now,” she said.

With genuine gratitude and affection in her voice, KC shared her deep appreciation for her father’s unwavering support and presence, particularly during her most challenging moments.

“You’re not just there for the good times. You’re there for me in my lowest of lows. You don’t leave me. You’re always by my side when I am really low,” she said.

“So that’s how I know you really love me. Hindi lang dahil you have to kasi you’re my papa but you really listen and you know me. That’s so important for me.”

KC is Gabby’s daughter with screen veteran Sharon Cuneta.

Growing up, it was former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, who is Cuneta’s current husband, who stood as KC’s father figure.