K-pop group Lapillus to release 2nd EP on June 21

Concept photo for K-pop girl group Lapillus' second extended play 'Girl's Round Part. 2,' to be released on June 21. Photo: Twitter/@offclLapillus

Mark your calendars, Lapis! Lapillus, the K-pop girl group that includes Filipino-Argentinian member Chanty, is coming out with new music on June 21.

The six-member girl group will release its second extended play (EP) titled "Girl's Round Part. 2," which aims to show Lapillus' "relentless determination" as artists, label MLD Entertainment said in a press release.

"The girls who continuously showed their adventurous side since their debut, have even put in more powerful energy," MLD said about the comeback.

Single "Who's Next" will lead the EP, which also contains songs "Marionette," "Ulala," "Paper" and an English version of "Who's Next," according to MLD.

The label described "Who's Next" as "a hip-hop dance song with exciting grand beats and self-love lyrics."

"[The song] will give courage to the listeners with Lapillus' unique energy and the charming unique vocals of the members," the company added.

The EP is the second installment to the group's "Girl's Round" album series. The first part, released in September 2022, contained the single "Gratata."

Lapillus — which also includes Shana, Yue, Bessie, Seowon and Haeun — debuted in June 2022 with the single "Hit Ya!".

The sextet are also scheduled to perform at KCON LA, happening from August 18 to 20 at Los Angeles, California.

