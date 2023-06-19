South Korean actors Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun are teaming up for a new romance drama, according to a report. Photo from actors' Instagram accounts

K-drama stars Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun are teaming up for a new romance series that will be set in scenic Jeju Island, according to a report.

South Korean network JTBC confirmed Monday that the two actors will play the leads in the drama with a title translated as "Welcome to Samdalri," Korean entertainment news website Soompi reported.

In the series, Ji will reportedly play a weather forecaster from Jeju Island while Shin takes on the role of a successful figure from the fashion photography industry.

According to the report, the drama will be directed by Cha Young-hoon, known for previously directing the series "When the Camellia Blooms," and is slated to premiere at the second half of 2023.

Reports about the two actors working together in a drama began surfacing in February.

Shin made her acting debut through the 2012 youth-oriented series "School 2013" and has since taken on lead roles in other dramas, including "Still 17," "Angel's Last Mission: Love" and "Mr. Queen."

She currently stars in "See You in My 19th Life," which premiered on Netflix last Saturday.

Ji, meanwhile, is best known for his roles in dramas such as "Suspicious Partner," "Backstreet Rookie," "Lovestruck in the City," and "The Sound of Magic."

