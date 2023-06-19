Heaven Peralejo. Instagram/@heavenperalejo

MANILA -- Heaven Peralejo turned to social media to show off her newest tattoo.

On Instagram, the actress shared a clip which showed her getting a heart outline tattoo on her upper arm.

"Sometimes all you need is a little reminder to follow your own heart, and now I have mine right here with me. Got this new heart tattoo which represents the power we hold within ourselves to chase our dreams and make them a reality," Peralejo said.

"No matter what life throws our way, we have the strength to fulfill our hearts' desires," she added.

Peralejo stars in the series "The Rain in España" with love team partner Marco Gallo. They are both former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates.

It was also announced that Peralejo is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's upcoming series "Linlang" along with Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman, and Maricel Soriano.

Related video: