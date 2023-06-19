Gail "Struggail" Banawis. Reyma Buan-Deveza, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Actress Gail "Struggail" Banawis has released a single titled "Next 2 Me."

The jazz track produced by singer-songwriter Lian Dyogi is now available on various music streaming platforms, with its lyric video on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Banawis said she feels nervous about her newest release, but is thankful for all her supporters.

"Kinakabahan talaga ako kasi it's the first song that I've released here in the Philippines, and I think the second song I wrote here in the Philippines as well. So parang kinakabahan ako na, 'Oh my God, this has to be successful,' but at the same time I know the people that have been supporting me since the start are really enjoying it. And, I think that's more important than anything else," she said.

"Honestly, the reason I write in the first place is kasi minsan may mga ugly thoughts tayo or situation na parang we have a hard time accepting it. So for me, writing lets me release that energy. And also parang mas ina-accept ko siya when I write it in a song," she added.

When asked about the meaning of "Next 2 Me," she replied: "Depende on how it resonates with you. Self-explanatory siya, [it's about] missing someone that's next to you. So someone that you are really close will suddenly change."

A former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, Banawis started her musical journey by covering songs ranging from ballads, rap, and musical theater. She released her first single "Make U Smile" in 2019.

She uses the name Gail as an actress, and Struggail as a singer-songwriter.

"Struggail was made back in the States, parang gusto kong i-separate ang sarili ko and to create a new identify for myself. Kasi in the States I'm mostly known for the girl that sings for Pacquiao's fight, for performing, and mostly gumagawa ako ng mga cover songs. I want to finally establish myself as an artist of her own color," she said.

"So si Daddy kasi he has a thing na parang kunwari magtatanong ako sa kanya or I will ask him for help... sasabihin niya, 'Hay Gail puro ka struggle, struggle.' So parang naging trigger siya para sa akin. Then I realized na I shouldn't allow hardships and struggles to suffocate me. In a sense I should own them because it's part of what molds me to become the person I am. So 'yun ginawa ko siyang Struggail na lang," she explained.

Apart from music, Banawis starred in various shows such as "Love at First Stream," "Connected," and "Teen Clash."

She hopes to release more songs this year.