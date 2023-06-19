Watch more News on iWantTFC

Eric Bauza is the voice of three characters in the new Disney animated children's show "Pupstruction." He plays Harry, Lloyd, and Sniff.

The Filipino-Canadian-American actor is no stranger to voicing multiple characters in a show.

He also demonstrates his skills by effortlessly jumping from one character to another.

"It's funny, I don't think they've ever been in a scene together," said Bauza of his characters. "Maybe they would be at a theme park or an amusement park or something."

In 2022, Bauza won an Emmy for Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program for his work in voicing Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, and Marvin the Martian in the animated TV series "Looney Tunes Cartoons."

Asked who was the first character he voiced professionally, Bauza recalled that it was Rodolfo Rivera from the TV show "El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera."

"It was basically my impression of Ricardo Montalban from Fantasy Island, he added. "So that's basically the first American character that I voiced."

On the big screen, Bauza will star next with John Cena in the upcoming movie "Coyote vs. Acme," which combines live action and animation.

Since "Pupstruction" is an animated musical series for kids, he also gets to sing with the rest of the cast.

"I'm not a good singer," Bauza quipped. "You would think having a karaoke machine in my house all my life, I would be. But I'm not a good singer, but they really make me sound like I know how to sing."

"Pupstruction" can be seen on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and on Disney+.