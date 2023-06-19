Screenshot from Ms. Mojo's YouTube channel.

MANILA -- P-pop girl group Bini made it to popular YouTube channel Ms. Mojo's list of "Top 10 International Girl Groups to Add to Your Playlist" in its latest video.

Bini ranked fourth in the list, which was topped by NewJeans and followed by XG and FLO, respectively. Also in the list are ANGEL22, Boys World, Bella Dose, NiziU, DOLLA, and Le Sserafim.



"If you're looking for a group that's unabashedly fun and feminine, look no further to these young P-pop stars. After training with coaches from different countries, including the Philippines and South Korea, Bini is leading a generation of Pinoy girl groups," Ms. Mojo said in the narration.

"Drawing on their identities as modern Filipinas, the group their cheery smiles with an incredible talent and inspirational message," she added.

Ms. Mojo said that the girl group's future is bright as they are gaining international attention.

"Since their debut in 2021, the band has earned millions of views and they even caught the world's attention with a viral TikTok challenge," she said.

"After their impressive rookie success, it looks like the young group is headed towards an even brighter future."

Another P-pop girl group, KAIA, was included in the honorable mentions along with MXFRUIT, Fifty-Fifty, Atarashii Gakko!, and Pixxie.

