90s actor Patrick Guzman passes away

Actress and acting coach Beverly Vergel with her friend Patrick Guzman, who has passed away. Instagram/@beverlyvergel

MANILA -- Filipino-Canadian actor and 90s heartthrob Patrick Guzman has passed away. He was 56.

On Instagram, actress and acting coach Beverly Vergel shared a post by Guzman's wife Liezle about his "sudden and unexpected passing" last June 15.

The cause of death was not mentioned, but details about the funeral mass and cremation were included in Liezle's post.

In another post, Vergel paid tribute to Guzman by sharing photos of them together.

"You are our very own and Canada’s Papa P!" she said, referring to Filipino heartthrob Piolo Pascual.

"Our deepest condolences to your wife Liezle, son and the loved ones you left behind," she added.

Commenting on Vergel's post, local celebrities such as Ruby Rodriguez and Jackie Forster also extended their condolences to Guzman's family.

Guzman, who has been based in Canada for years, is known for starring in 90s movies such as "Sa Piling ng Iba," "Una Kang Naging Akin," and "Koronang Itim."

He was also part of ABS-CBN's game show "Ready, Get Set, Go!" as well as the 2019 film "BROmance: The Movie."