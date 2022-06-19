Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The cast of "The Broken Marriage Vow" cast on Sunday said they have mixed emotions as the series nears its end.

As an avid fan of the show, Sue Ramirez said that she will miss the times when her phone would ring in alarm when a new episode airs.

"Nalulungkot ako, actually, kasi ako, personally, I’m a big fan of the show and talagang nakatutok din ako sa iWantTFC gabi-gabi. Naka-alarm ‘yan sa phone ko na 9:20, manonood talaga ako ng The Broken Marriage Vow," Ramirez said after their number at "ASAP."

"Just thinking about the fact na maa-alarm sa phone ko, pwede ko naman sigurong balik-balikan pero ‘yun ‘yung pinakanangingibabaw, bukod sa pagiging proud ko, nalulungkot ako na matatapos na ‘yung show namin," she added.

Zanjoe Marudo echoed Ramirez saying how proud he is to be part of the show.

"Proud din na naging parte ako nito kaya maraming salamat, Dreamscape, sa oppportunity na ‘to. Sa lahat ng sumubaybay simula nung pilot hanggang ngayon. Parating na kami sa huling linggo, maraming-maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat," he said.

Lead actress Jodi Sta. Maria said that despite the sadness of saying goodbye to the show, she is also looking forward to the show's "exciting part."

"Bittersweet siya para sa’kin but kailangan lang laging isipin na may pagtatapos ang lahat ng nagsisimula but at the same time, I am excited para sa ating mga audience dahil heto na talaga, papunta na tayo sa exciting part," she said.

"The Broken Marriage Vow" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, and TV5. It is also available on iWantTFC and Viu.