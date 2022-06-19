Stars celebrate their dads, husbands on Father's Day

MANILA - In celebration of Father’s Day on Sunday, several local stars took to social media to pay tribute to their husbands, significant others, fathers or the father figures in their lives.

For these celebrities, these people mean so much to them that they want the world to know how much they love and value them every day but most especially on this special occasion.

Here are some of the most thoughtful and touching Father’s Day tributes from the stars.

1. Anne Curtis

2. Angelica Panganiban

3. Judy Ann Santos

4. Ellen Adarna

5. Sarah Lahbati

6. Bianca Gonzalez

7. Catriona Gray

FROM THE ARCHIVE