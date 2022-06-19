Home > Entertainment Stars celebrate their dads, husbands on Father's Day ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 19 2022 03:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA - In celebration of Father’s Day on Sunday, several local stars took to social media to pay tribute to their husbands, significant others, fathers or the father figures in their lives. For these celebrities, these people mean so much to them that they want the world to know how much they love and value them every day but most especially on this special occasion. Here are some of the most thoughtful and touching Father’s Day tributes from the stars. 1. Anne Curtis View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) 2. Angelica Panganiban View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Panganiban (@iamangelicap) 3. Judy Ann Santos View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judy Ann Agoncillo (@officialjuday) 4. Ellen Adarna View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Adarna Ramsay (@maria.elena.adarna) 5. Sarah Lahbati View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Lahbati Gutierrez (@sarahlahbati) 6. Bianca Gonzalez View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Gonzalez Intal (@iamsuperbianca) 7. Catriona Gray View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) FROM THE ARCHIVE Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Celebrities, Father's Day Read More: Celebrities Father's Day Father's Day 2022 /sports/06/19/22/filoil-tournament-eyed-for-july-return/news/06/19/22/army-captain-shoots-self-dead-after-killing-superior/news/06/19/22/doh-nilinaw-na-walang-pang-surge-ng-covid-19/life/06/19/22/aika-robredo-inalala-ang-amang-si-jesse-sa-fathers-day/life/06/19/22/marcos-jr-binati-ng-mga-anak-ngayong-fathers-day