Miel Pangilinan clarifies she's not a lesbian

MANILA – Miel Pangilinan refuted an online article tagging her as a lesbian.

This, a few days after the youngest daughter of screen veteran Sharon Cuneta and outgoing Sen. Kiko Pangilinan came out as “openly and publicly queer.”



Though an Instagram Story, which was captured by entertainment site Push, Miel said it is incorrect to say that she’s a lesbian.

“I am not a lesbian, nor have I claimed to be. I stated specifically on the post that I am queer— and unless stated otherwise don’t just make assumptions that I’m a lesbian based on the fact that I came out or that I held a pride flag. Please inform yourselves. If I was a lesbian I would have said I was a lesbian.”

Miel stressed that being queer is not the same as being lesbian.

Still disappointed over the incorrect article, Miel added: “If you’re going to inform people, inform yourself first. And at least give my post a proper read-through before making a post about it. It’s pride month. If you’re going to make a post reporting about a person’s whole IDENTITY, I should hope that you get it right. please. there are more identities than lesbian and gay lol.”

She also maintained that there’s no need for her to talk about the boundaries, extents and specifics of her attraction or identity.

“It’s extremely personal and the fact that it’s something I need to clarify despite the including the statement that I am queer in my post is just upsetting. Identity is personal and if you’re going to report on it please stick to the source lmaoo,” she said.

After coming out, Miel received a mixture of supportive and less supportive comments from her followers on social media.

She, however, has the full support of her parents and elder sisters Frankie and KC Concepcion.

