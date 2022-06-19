MANILA – Iya Villania is working out again to get back into shape two weeks after giving birth to her fourth child with TV host Drew Arellano.

Through an Instagram post on Saturday, Villania showed a clip of herself doing a pull-up, saying she started a light workout with her doctor’s go signal.

“I tried this before, 2 days after delivering Leon, and boy was that a mistake. I ended up bleeding more,” she said.

Addressing her fellow moms who are eager to get back into shape again after giving birth, Villania said it’s better if they wait until the bleeding subsides before they start working out again.

“Those who had a CS may need to wait it out a little longer before working out again.”

According to Villania, her current workout only consists of a 15-minute bike and some dynamic stretching with light weight which is about another 15 minutes.

On top of that, VIllania does breathing exercises to refamiliarize her core with proper engagement and use.

Villania also stressed that her workout did not involve pull-ups.

“I only tested out 2-3 SINGLE reps to see whether I still had my pulling strength (out of my own curiosity) and was pleasantly surprised to discover I still did and posted this to celebrate that,” she explained.

VIllania said she is “in no rush to get ‘sexy’ but having prepared my body for pregnancy and having the healthiest one so far (out of the 4), it’s allowed me to enjoy a faster recovery.”

The TV host believes this is something many other moms can do too since it’s something that she’s capable of. Nonetheless, she acknowledges that her journey may be different from others.

Despite this, Villania said: “There’s nothing I could want more for other mamas than to have a healthy and safe pregnancy.”

