MANILA – Angelica Panganiban has yet to give birth but she is already celebrating Father’s Day for her partner, Gregg Homan.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Panganiban shared an old clip of Homan talking to her baby bump as if their unborn child could hear him.

“This is your daddy’s face,” Homan said repeatedly as he kissed Panganiban’s belly.

“You’re getting so big na. Can’t wait to see you next month. We get to know if you’re a boy or a girl,” he said in the clip.

Panganiban and Homan revealed last week that their first baby would be a girl.

The actress wrote in her IG post how certain she is of the kind of parent Homan is going to become.

“I know your gonna be a great one. Happy Father’s Day my Love,” she said.

The actress first revealed her pregnancy on March 20. She wrote: “Sa wakas! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako.”

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over a year. They marked their first anniversary last July.

