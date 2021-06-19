Taylor Swift to release re-recording of blockbuster album 'Red'

MANILA – Two months since she released a re-recording of her 2008 hit album “Fearless,” multiple Grammy winner Taylor Swift is set to drop another redo of one of her past albums before the year ends.

In an announcement across her social media platforms on Saturday, the American music superstar said she will drop her version of her blockbuster album “Red” on November 19.

The record is extended to have 30 songs in all, Swift teased.

“This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” Swift wrote. “And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”

Originally released in October 2012, Red is a compilation of songs resembling a heartbroken person musically and lyrically, Swift said.

“It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators,” she said.

“And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

Among popular tracks in Swift’s Red album are “All Too Well,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “22,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “State of Grace” and “Everything Has Changed.”

Following her announcement, Swift and some tracks from her “Red” album immediately landed on the list of Twitter’s trending topics in the Philippines, with several netizens expressing their excitement over its November re-release.

Incidentally, the last time Swift visited the Philippines was when she staged “The Red Tour” at the Mall of Asia Arena in June 2014

That was only her second time in the country, the first one being in 2011.

Swift, who has won 11 Grammy Awards, is in the process of re-recording some of her past albums following a long-running dispute with her former record company Big Machine and music executive Scooter Braun over the rights to some of her biggest hits.

Braun bought Big Machine in 2019 after Swift left the label in 2018 for a new deal with Universal Music Group. Last year, he sold Swift’s master recordings to a private equity company in a deal reported to be worth more than $300 million. – with Reuters