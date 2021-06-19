Kim Chiu, ‘It’s Showtime’ hosts share fond memories with their fathers

MANILA—On the eve of Father's Day, "It’s Showtime" hosts on Saturday looked back at unforgettable memories they have had with their dads

Kim Chiu could not hold back her tears, as she remembered how her father supported her dream of entering show business despite objections from her relatives, specifically from her father's sisters.

Chiu shared that her aunts were initially opposed to the idea of her joining the first teen edition of "Pinoy Big Brother," but it was her father who told her to proceed with the audition.

"Conservative 'yung family namin... ayaw ako pasalihin ng mga tita ko na mag-artista sa PBB sabi ng papa ko, 'Ako'ng bahala sa'yo. Sumali ka'," Chiu recalled.

"Noong nanalo ako, inaway niya kasi lahat ng mga kapatid niya. Sabi niya proud daw siya na ipinaglaban niya ako, tsaka proud daw siya na sinunod ko 'yung gusto kong gawin tsaka pinaglaban niya 'yung pangarap ko."

Meanwhile, Vice Ganda looked back at how his father taught him to be brave in the face of life's hardships.

The host shared that when he was young his dad had him and another child, who teased him for being gay, get into a fistfight.

Vice remembered crying while throwing punches but after the fight, his father told him, "Ayos na 'yun, ang mahalaga lumalaban ka kahit umiiyak ka."

"Kaya 'yung tatay ko talaga hindi siya papayag na gaganunin lang ako. Naku, sa panahon ngayon na may mga bashers, kung buhay tatay ko baka ang daming niyang accounts para tapatan 'yung mga ang dami chika sa social media," he added.

Watch the "It's Showtime" hosts share their heartwarming stories about their dads here:

“It’s Showtime” airs noontime on weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, and TFC.

