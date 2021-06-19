John Arcilla feels 'safe' in hands of Star Magic after signing contract

MANILA—Actor John Arcilla feels he is in safe hands now that he is one of the contract artists of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic.

While he was not physically present for the signing event on Saturday, Arcilla said he is excited to be part of a growing family that is currently the biggest talent agency in the country.

“I am so sorry and I really regret that I cannot come for the signing because we are still in a bubble in Batangas. I am really very excited of course. I know there will be full of surprises to come,” he said.

“I am also a bit nervous about this because this is gonna be the first time that I am going to have a network’s management to handle me. I feel safe and I know that we are one big family. That for me is a relief. May God bless us all.”

According to the screen veteran, he remains to be the actor “who is dreaming of playing different characters in order to touch people’s lives.

“And maybe through the characters I play, through the stories I am part of, we can mend or heal broken hearts or we can touch lost souls,” Arcilla said.

Now that he’s with Star Magic, he hopes to continue serving this purpose as an artist.

Arcilla is one of more than 40 stars who signed a contract with ABS-CBN during the Star Magic Black Pen Day on Saturday, as the company remains committed to champion Filipino talents within the local entertainment scene.

Currently, Arcilla can be seen on the top-rating ABS-CBN series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

