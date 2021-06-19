Gerald, Julia get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine together

MANILA— Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto are now among celebrities who finally got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Instagram, a fan page dedicated to the celebrity couple shared several videos of the two getting injected with the vaccine.

Although Barretto appeared nervous, Anderson stood by her side and held her hand while the nurse was giving her the jab.

When it was the actor’s turn, Barretto made sure to capture the moment on video.

The Philippines has so far been able to administer at least 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, June 16, of which 2,012,154 are second doses.

The government aims to vaccinate at least 58 million of its 108 million population to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

Anderson announced his relationship with Barretto last March.

Following the revelation, the two have been more active in posting photos of them together on their respective social media accounts.

The actor has also been seen attending family gatherings of the Barrettos, the last one being the birthday of his girlfriend’s younger brother Leon.