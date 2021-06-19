Apl.de.ap, Black Eyed Peas set to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Filipino-American rapper apl.de.ap and his chart-topping group Black Eyed Peas will receive their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the organization that puts together the event announced on Thursday.

The Pampanga-born musician, whose full name is Allan Pineda Lindo, is part of the foursome known for hits, such as “Where is the Love,” “I Gotta Feeling,” “Hey Mama,” “Bebot,” “My Humps” and many more.

The musical group is composed of the Filipino rapper, will.i.am, Taboo, and Jessica Reynoso aka J Rey Soul.

J Rey Soul, who replaced Fergie, also has Filipino roots.

Meanwhile, even though he became an international celebrity, apl.de.ap has constantly made his presence felt in his homeland.

He was a judge on the Philippine edition of "The Voice Teens 2", and in 2019 he and Black Eyed Peas performed during the closing ceremonies of the Southeast Asian Games.

Overseas, he has been involved promoting Filipino culture.

Black Eyed Peas has also been recognized by award-giving bodies such as the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, the Grammys and the MTV Video Music Awards.

According to the Walk of Fame website, a date for when the group will receive its star has not been announced.

"Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire," the statement said.

Other recording artists due for a star are DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Ashanti and Nipsey Hussle.

Actors such as Salma Hayek and Jason Momoa among others will get stars, too.

