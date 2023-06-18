New 'Heartstopper' clip shows Nick, Charlie as a couple

New clip of 'Heartstopper' series shows Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie's (Joe Locke) as a couple. Screenshot from Netflix.

A new clip of the hit Netflix queer series "Heartstopper" had fans gushing on Pride Month.

In the 2-minute teaser of the show's 2nd season, Charlie (Joe Locke) was shown texting Nick (Kit Connor) on his way to school.

Charlie thought he will not be classmates with his lover but to his surprise Nick showed up and said his iconic "Hi."

In the first season, Nick mustered up his courage to be in a relationship with Charlie.

The clip also revealed the titles of the episodes of the show: "Out," "Family," "Promise," "Challenge," "Heat," "Truth/Dare," "Sorry," and "Perfect."

The second season of "Heartstopper" will air on August 3 via Netflix.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Alice Oseman, "Heartstopper" revolves around a gay student Charlie Spring (Locke) who fell in love with his seatmate, rugby star player Nick Nelson (Connor).

The British coming-of-age series received critical acclaim for its diverse representation of the LGBT community and fresh take on queer issues.

RELATED VIDEO: