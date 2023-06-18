Lauren Dyogi, daughter Lian open up about father-daughter relationship

MANILA – Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi sat with his daughter, singer-songwriter Lian Dyogi, in a rare interview in commemoration of this year’s Father’s Day.

In an interview with Butch Francisco, the two opened up about their father-daughter relationship through the years.

“Actually our relationship na lang, parang mas na-solidify yung father-daughter relationship nung adult na siya. It was really a mother-daughter relationship growing up because I was really busy,” said Lauren.

“Yung taping natin noon, three times a week puyatan ako. Technically kapag nasa bahay ako, gulay gulay na ako sa pagod,” he added.

Lian agreed, saying she remembers getting closer to her dad only when she was a bit older.

“I remember there was a specific point na parang mas naging close kami. It was the Europe trip, 2008. I was 11 years old. Nag-family trip lang kami kasi I think there was a PBB audition noon. So sumama kami,” she said.

“We went to Dubai and a couple of other places but I think it was jut being able to bond together. And then we would get ice cream almost every day, nakaupo lang kami sa bench kumakain ng ice cream. Yun na ang bonding namin.”

Lian also said she never resented her father for always being at work when she was younger.

“Wala. I remember when I was younger, I always used to [tell] my cousin that my dad is always working. But then as I got older, especially when I started working na, gets ko na rin kung bakit,” she said.

While he only had one child, Lauren said he and his wife “had more than enough.”

"We were not blessed [with another child] but we had more than enough. We are blessed with one wonderful child -- kung ganito naman kaganda at ka-talented,” he said.

Currently, Lian is promoting her latest single "Only Have Today," which she wrote with Luigie “Lugo” Gonzalez, Alih Jey.

In 2019, Lian started her music career when she released her Christmas album. She also recorded for the official soundtracks of ABS-CBN’s “Walang Hangang Paalam" and "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

She also wrote songs for P-pop groups BGYO and BINI and produced the latest single of actress-singer Gail "Struggail" Banawis "Next 2 Me."

Lian is set to further study music in the United Kingdom in September.