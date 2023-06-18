Joshua Garcia sends fans into frenzy with new El Nido photos

MANILA – Joshua Garcia once again ignited a social media frenzy among his fans by sharing fresh photographs of himself taken during a recent beach trip.

On Instagram on Saturday, Garcia shared several pictures from his recent vacation in El Nido, Palawan.

Simply captioned “Snooze,” the post quickly went viral with Garcia’s name ending up at the top spot of Twitter’s trending topics in the Philippines at one point.

Many social media users could not resist expressing their admiration for the actor, leading to an outpouring of affectionate comments directed towards him.

As of writing, Garica’s post already has close to half a million “likes” and over 2,600 comments.

Garcia is one of the lead actors in the ABS-CBN and GMA collaboration, "Unbreak My Heart."

The series started airing last May 29 on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, 11:25 p.m. on GTV.

It is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It will also stream 48 hours before its TV broadcast on Viu beginning May 27.

Prior to “Unbreak My Heart,” Garcia was last seen in the Kapamilya adaptation of “Darna” with Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador.