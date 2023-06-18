Jason Gainza's daughter graduates cum laude

MANILA – Comedian Jason Gainza proudly shared that his daughter completed her college degree with flying colors.

On Instagram, Gainza shared their family photo with his daughter Ruby wearing her toga.

“Congrats anak @ruru_sthetic64 luv u salamat sa regalo mo sa amin ni mama mo,” he wrote in the caption.

“Sulit lahat ng pagod puyat at pagtytuaga mo. Yan yung susi mo sa bagong yugto ng buhay mo,” the actor added.

Ruby graduated cum laude with a degree in psychology at the University of Santo Tomas.

Gainza's path to success opened up when he got the chance to be part of a reality show on TV.

He was one of the finalists of the first season of Pinoy Big Brother in 2005. He became known for his comic ways and his Batangueño accent.

After the reality show ended, he became part of different shows and movies, wherein he played funny roles.