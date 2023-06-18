MANILA – Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have finally set the record straight after they stirred engagement speculations early this month, when the actor posted on social media sweet photos of them together.

In an interview with MJ Marfori during the recently concluded Mega Ball, the celebrity couple explained that what Roque posted were not their engagement photos.

“Actually mukang engagement talaga pero it was 2021 pa talaga yung picture namin na iyon. Late lang lagi talaga mag-post,” he said.

“Pero that doesn’t mean we’re engaged [in] 2021,” Alonzo quickly added.

When directly asked if engagement would finally come next, Roque simply quipped: “Soon.”

In the past, Roque admitted that he’s had a crush on Alonzo since they first met in 2016. Back then, Alonzo thought Roque was too young for her.

They remained friends since they first met, and it was not until the latter part of 2019 during their trip to Japan when she began seeing Roque in a different light.

In April 2021, Alonzo first confirmed that she’s dating Roque. The celebrity couple marked their second anniversary last January 28.