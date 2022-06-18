Photo from Sharon Cuneta's Instagram account

MANILA – Veteran actress and singer Sharon Cuneta got a surprise from her former love-team partner Robin Padilla and former Palace spokesperson Salvador Panelo during her “Iconic” concert with Regine Velasquez.

According to the Megastar, who shared snaps of their meeting, the two politicians watched the second iteration of their “Iconic” concert in 2019.

“Before and after ICONIC last night! Our beloved friends surprised us, including number 1 Senator Robin @robinhoodpadilla who came with Sec. Panelo,” she said in the caption.

Cuneta also hinted at a possible comeback movie with Padilla.

“P.S. Robin and I are now planning a movie together for you!” she added.

Also at the concert were outgoing senator Kiko Pangilinan, Jolina Magdangal, Nikki Valdez, and Rica Peralejo.

During the campaign season, Cuneta called out Panelo for using her song “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas” during a campaign sortie in Quezon City.

“Iconic” is a two-night concert at the Marriott Grand Ballroom at Resorts World Manila, essentially preceding a nine-city US tour that will start July 17 in Pasadena, California.