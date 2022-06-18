

MANILA – Actress Elisse Joson is making Father’s Day extra special for her partner McCoy de Leon.

Joson took to Instagram on Saturday to share her surprise for De Leon along with their daughter Felize.

“A little surprise for the best dad. Felize is lucky to have you,” she said in the caption.

In April, the celebrity couple celebrated the first birthday of Felize with a beach getaway.

Joson also became a top trend on Twitter in March as her followers expressed alarm over her Facebook post pertaining to being a mother.

She shared a cryptic statement on Facebook mentioning “hardship” she is going through with her child.

The flood of comments also included speculation ranging from feeding difficulties, postpartum depression, to relationship woes with de Leon.

It was last October when De Leon and actress Joson revealed that they already have a daughter on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity."

De Leon and Joson's love team was formed in 2016 during their stint on the reality show.