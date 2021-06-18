Ogie Alcasid releases new song 'Thank You, Pa' ahead of Father's Day

MANILA -- Just in time for Father's Day, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid released his latest single "Thank You, Pa," which he is dedicating to his late dad and to all fathers.

Alcasid himself wrote the song, which he co-produced with Jonathan Manalo. It is now available on various music streaming platforms.

The lyric video visualizer of "Thank You, Pa" was also uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

Alcasid also took to Instagram to promote his newest song to all his fans and followers.

"Song for Dad is out. Happy Father’s Day on Sunday dear dads," he artist wrote.

Alcasid's father, Herminio Alcasid Sr., passed away in September last year. He did not disclose any details about his father's death.



"I will miss you so much Dad. My heart grieves knowing you are gone but I am at peace because you are in the loving arms of our Father in heaven. I love you so much Daddy," he wrote at the time.

