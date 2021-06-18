Lou Diamond Phillips did not hesitate to say yes to ‘Trese’

Watch more in iWantTFC

When he was offered to voice the role of Mayor Sancho Santamaria in the English version of “Trese,” the first Filipino anime series on Netflix, Fil-American actor Lou Diamond Phillips did not hesitate to say yes.

"It's interesting because, for the majority of my career, I've represented so many other different communities, you know, but in my own life, I've been able to be a part of CAPE, the Coalition of Asian Pacific in Entertainment. I've been a spokesperson for the Filipino American Library. I testified before Congress for the Filipino war veterans to get their status back. So, I've been able to represent Filipinos in real life, but there hasn't been a lot of call for it in entertainment in Hollywood, and now it's amazing because this is really starting to come about and make the change. 'Trese' is certainly part of that. It's a shift," Phillips said.

Voice acting is nothing new to the actor because aside from his extensive film and TV work, he also starred in animated projects like Disney’s “Elena of Avalor.”

When it comes to his crime drama show on Fox, "Prodigal Son," Phillips said he was saddened to hear of its cancelation, especially when his character Gil Arroyo had an upcoming storyline about his Filipino heritage.

"I know that we've been passed on by a number of different streaming services. I think that Warner Bros. is still trying to find us a home. I don't think we're totally dead yet, but I think everybody has to be realistic because it’s an expensive show so somebody's taking on a lot of a lot of overhead," Phillips said.

Philips has been keeping busy amid the pandemic. Last year, he also published his first novel "Tinderbox," illustrated by his wife, artist Yvonne Phillips.

Phillips is also happy that he is part of Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy’s movie “Easter Sunday.”

"I play myself, so it was a cameo. I worked for two days, but had to quarantine for two weeks so I really wanted to be a part of that show. And Jo Koy and the writers, they specifically wrote the role for me to play me, and it was so wonderful. It was so hilarious to be on the set with so many Filipinos."