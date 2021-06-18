K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN release comeback mini-album ‘Your Choice’

K-pop group SEVENTEEN launched their eighth mini-album entitled "Your Choice" on Friday.

They also dropped the title track's music video entitled "Ready To Love." The video can be watched on YouTube.

It is their latest album since "Not Alone" released on April 2021.

"Your Choice" is their first Korean comeback since "Semicolon" in October 2020.

According to Spotify K-Pop, it is an album “that explores those special moments of love we experience.”

We love the concept of SEVENTEEN’s latest comeback, “Your Choice” an album that explores those special moments of love we experience. What’s an act of love that you’ve experienced today? https://t.co/1nOmp0ylAP@pledis_17 #SEVENTEEN #Your_Choice pic.twitter.com/RDYgoiPUFd — Spotify ❤️ K-Pop (@SpotifyKDaebak) June 18, 2021

Earlier this year, SEVENTEEN bagged a nomination as top social artist in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) alongside Pinoy Pop group SB19, fellow Korean groups BTS and Blackpink, and American singer Ariana Grande.

SEVENTEEN has 13 members. They debuted under Pledis Entertainment, a South Korean entertainment company.

On February 8, 2020, the boyband came to Manila for a one-night concert, as part of their “Ode to You” world tour.

They also visited Manila in September 2018, when they performed for their “Ideal Cut” tour.