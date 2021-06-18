James Reid releases new single ‘Hello’

Watch more in iWantTFC

Actor and singer James Reid dropped his latest single “Hello” on Friday, just a month after his previous hit “Soda” reached a million views on YouTube.

Uploaded on his YouTube channel, “Hello” was produced by Benjamin Samama and Cory Enemy through his co-owned music label Careless.

In May, “Soda” breached the 1 million mark on the video-sharing platform just a month after its release. Directed by Judd Figuerres, the music video for the space-themed "Soda" was released on the YouTube account of Reid's own record label.

Meanwhile, Reid's collaboration with Manila Grey, “Backhouse Ballin’” was featured in Universal Studios’ LED billboard in Los Angeles, California last March.

James and his company Careless are also gearing up for the upcoming digital concert of his former girlfriend Nadine Lustre, “Absolute Madness.”

