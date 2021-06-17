‘Di nawala’: Erich Gonzales, Mario Maurer still communicate nearly a decade later

Erich Gonzales and Mario Maurer last met in person in early 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand. Instagram: @erichgg

MANILA — Nearly a decade since they co-starred in “Suddenly It’s Magic,” Kapamilya star Erich Gonzales and Thai heartthrob Mario Maurer have remained in communication.

“Kahit matagal na kaming nagkatrabaho sa movie na ginawa naming, nandoon pa rin ‘yung communication, ‘yung friendship. Hindi naman nawala,” she said.

Gonzales mentioned her personal ties with Maurer when she was asked whether she is open to reuniting with her former leading man onscreen.

“Kakakausap ko lang sa kaniya kanina. Nagkamustahan kami. Siyempre, open tayo. Mario is a good friend,” she said.

Gonzales and Maurer last met in person in early 2019 in Bangkok, when she collaborated with the actor’s brother, Marco, on his music video.

Gonzales’ relationship with Maurer came up during the virtual media conference of the actress’ teleserye “La Vida Lena” on Wednesday.

Maurer recently made headlines in the Philippines, when his management warned another “Suddenly It’s Magic” cast member, Kakai Bautista, against speaking publicly about Maurer, or risk facing legal complaints.

Gonzales made no mention of the controversy involving Maurer and Bautista.

“La Vida Lena” will debut its new season on June 28, via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, TFC, and iWant TFC.