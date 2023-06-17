Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Never Have I Ever" was one of the streaming shows that premiered during the height of the pandemic.

It provided entertainment and comfort especially to its young viewers during a difficult time.

The coming-of-age comedy about a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl also delved into complicated issues like grief and love.

The series is also viewed as groundbreaking because for many decades, Hollywood TV shows featured students of color mostly just in the background.

But "Never Have I Ever" celebrated diversity and the cultural richness of a modern American high school.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who plays Devi reflected on her time on the show.

"I got a job and that's cool," she said of the show's impact on her. "[I] never had one of those before. But [it's] also a job that I love to do. That's a very big privilege."

She added: "Devi in specific, really taught me that it's okay to feel all the emotions that I do. Never in my life have I been so tapped into my emotions and have been able to articulate how I feel."

Jaren Lewison plays Ben, the boy that Devi competed with academically and later developed feelings for.

"It changed my entire life," Lewinson said. "There were definitely times where I didn't know if I could be an actor forever. And the show just like, uplifted me and has profoundly changed the way that I view the world.

The actor added that he met "some of the most incredible cast and crew that I've ever worked with in my life."

Co-star Darren Barnet also said he learned a lot from working on the show.

"I think I've learned a lot about myself," he said. "[On] resilience, staying in the moment, not taking things for granted. Invaluable experience. I've made lifelong friends, and I couldn't have picked a better way to start the change in my life as an actor, so I'm forever grateful."

Filipino-American actress Tia Carrere also guest-stars in this season.

The fourth and final season of "Never Have I Ever" is now streaming on Netflix.