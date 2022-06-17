WATCH: Charlie Puth teases collab with Jungkook of BTS

Charlie Puth (left) and BTS member Jungkook. Photos from Puth's TikTok page

MANILA – American singer Charlie Puth on Friday teased his upcoming collaboration with BTS member Jungkook.

On TikTok, Puth released a video of him and Jungkook playfully singing a part of the former's new single, "Left and Right."

"This is going to be crazy," Puth said.

In the caption, Puth challenged fans to pre-save their song. He said he will release "Left and Right" on June 24 if it gets at least 500,000 pre-saves.

In the caption, Puth challenged fans to pre-save their song. He said he will release "Left and Right" on June 24 if it gets at least 500,000 pre-saves.

The TikTok clip has since gained 7 million views, with close to 2 million likes in just six hours since it was uploaded.

"Left and Right" is included in Puth's upcoming self-titled album.

This is not the first time that Puth and Jungkook will be working together as they have performed at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards in South Korea in 2018.

Earlier this week, BTS announced that it is going on hiatus as the members plan to focus on solo endeavors.

