MANILA -- In celebration of Father's Day, Star Magic artists shared their unforgettable moments with their dads.

In an exclusive video released by Star Magic's Inside News, the Kapamilya stars expressed their gratitude to their fathers for loving, guiding, and taking good care of them.

Among the featured talents are Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz, Shaina Magdayao, KD Estrada, BINI, Ashley del Mundo, Kobie Brown, and Andi Abaya.

"Kapag lumalabas kami ng tatay ko, naggo-grocery kami. May nakakausap akong tao na [sinasabi], 'Nakakatuwa ka naman, kasama mo pa rin tatay mo kahit malaki ka na, kahit matanda ka na," Marudo recalled.

Magdayao, on the other hand, shared: "He has given me so much support, so much love. And for me 'yung trust niya, 'yun ang isa sa mga ipinagpapasalamat ko and, until now, pinangangalagaan ko."

The stars also shared some advice their dads gave them.

"Kalmado. Like kapag kahit naiinis na siya, tahimik lang siya, tapos ang haba ng pasensiya. Tingin ko doon ko nakuha sa kanya ang mahabang pasensiya," Diaz said.

Estrada, for his part, said: "You can choose your actions but you can't choose the consequences. I think that's a lesson on accountability. You can do whatever you want naman, pero whatever happens after that, the decisions you made, [are] not up to you. It's up to the universe, to God. It's just a great saying kasi mapapaisip ka talaga."

"Enjoy mo 'yung buhay palagi. Sabi niya sa akin, enjoy mo lang kung saan ka masaya, go lang. Cool lang siya," Alonte said.

