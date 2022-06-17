MANILA -- Actress-host Mariel Rodriguez attended the oath-taking ceremony of her husband, Senator-elect Robin Padilla, on Thursday.

Also present were their daughters Isabella and Gabriella, and Padilla's mother, Eva Cariño.

In an Instagram post, Rodriguez heaped praise on her husband, describing him as someone who is "born to be great" and "destined to excel."

"We are so, so, so proud of you," she said. "I know you will be an amazing and effective senator. All eyes on you... but that's okay, we like challenges.



"When you were taking your oath, I told myself, 'Robin was born to be great.' Mayroon talagang mga tao na destined to excel... si Robin, ganoon," she declared.

"You got this, babe! We are behind you, beside you, and with you all the way."

Padilla, who made his name as an action star, emerged on top of the 2022 senatorial race on his first try.

The actor is a staunch supporter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, who granted him executive clemency in 2016.

He was convicted of illegal possession of firearms in 1994, and was granted conditional pardon by then-President Fidel V. Ramos three years later.