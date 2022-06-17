Kim Chiu tears up after visit to charity for children

Photo from Kim Chiu's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress Kim Chiu could not help but sob as her visit to Center of HOPE made her realize how lucky she is in life.

Chiu took to Instagram to share her experience when she went to the faith-based charity for children in need, which brought her to tears.

According to the Kapamilya actress and host, she was complaining about petty things on the way to the Center of HOPE, only to hear inspiring stories from kids.

“The minute I step foot in this place, hearing their stories, I watch them dance and sing beautiful songs, most especially 'yung kantang kinompose nila together. The song hit me in a way nilalaban ko yung tears ko. It's about their dreams, what they want in life, and what they learned,” Chiu said.

In one instance, a kid approached “It’s Showtime!” host to hug her and tell a brief story about what she had been through as a child.

When it was her time to speak, Chiu revealed she teared up in front of the children, seeing how strong they are to endure life challenges at a young age.

“Seeing them being so young, innocent, very hopeful, and most of all, malakas ang tiwala sa panginoon. Masabi ko talaga walang wala yung pinagdadaanan ko sa pinagdadaanan nila. I told them they inspire me and hindi sila pinapabayaan ng Panginoon, malakas sila, and they will grow as strong independent women who will conquer the world and inspire more people with their stories,” she explained.

Chiu visited the Center of HOPE as an ambassadress of a clothing brand, which has other partners such as volleyball player Nicole Tiamzon’s “Spiker and Serve.”

The actress also thanked the charity for gifting her with a painting.

“May this house be blessed with more happiness, hope, love, care, and faith in God. Not goodbye, but see you again soon, girls,” she added.

