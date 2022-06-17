Janella Salvador asks for privacy amid breakup rumors

MANILA -- Janella Salvador appealed to her fans to respect her privacy amid rumors of her breakup with Markus Paterson.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's entertainment website Push, the actress said she is aware of the public's speculations about their relationship.

"I am aware of the speculations that are going around. Pero siguro I'm asking people to give us more time, i-respect kung anuman 'yung nangyayari," she said.

But Salvador was quick to add that she and Paterson, the father of her son Jude, are "okay."

"Okay kami. We're okay, we're totally okay," she stressed.

Pressed to share her thoughts about the rumors surrounding her relationship with Paterson, Salvador replied: "Well, siguro hindi na maiiwasan na people will talk. Pero ayon nga, I hope people will respect our privacy as of now. And, eventually naman... Respect our privacy lang muna. But we're okay."

In a recent interview with Cinema News, Paterson said that his relationship with Salvador is "very good," but did not set the record straight if they are still together.

“Our relationship status is definitely something that people are asking about. But as of now, I’m gonna let her do the talking in that situation,” the actor said.

“We’re both very good. We have a very good relationship with each other. So let’s just leave it like that for now.”

Speculations about their split first surfaced after the alleged no-show of Salvador in Paterson’s birthday celebration.