Donny Pangilinan (left) and Belle Mariano. ABS-CBN/Handout

MANILA -- The confrontation scene of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano on "He's Into Her 2" took social media by storm, scoring multiple trending topics on Twitter.

The emotional argument under the pouring rain happened after Deib (Pangilinan) found out that the uncle of Max (Mariano) is the prime suspect in the carnapping incident that almost killed his brother.

In an interview, Pangilinan and Mariano shared that shooting their confrontation scene was one of the most difficult things they did in the series.

“Shooting that scene was no joke. Because it was raining, we can only do one take. We had to practice throwing our lines beforehand because whatever we will say in front of the camera, we can no longer change. We had to make sure the scene was okay," Pangilinan said.

"After seeing and reviewing the whole thing, I can say it was worth it," Mariano added.

Fans and viewers who watched the heartbreaking yet sweet episode flooded social media with over 500,000 tweets as HIH2 Break Hearts, #HesIntoHerS2E9, Episode 9, and #DonBelle made the Twitter top trending list.

The much-talked about episode also saw both Max and Deib in tears after the latter confronted the former for not admitting that she knew all along about her uncle being involved in Dale’s shooting.

Deib felt extremely betrayed by Max, especially since they promised one another that there will be no lies and secrets between them.

"He's Into Her 2" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.