MANILA -- Screen veteran Charo Santos-Concio is joining the cast of ABS-CBN's top-rating action-drama series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

This was confirmed by the show's teaser for its Friday episode. The preview showed a new character, portrayed by Santos, who appears to provide shelter for Task Force Agila, President Oscar Hidalgo (Rowell Santiago), and Aurora (Sharon Cuneta).

Show producer Dreamscape Entertainment also shared the news through a social media post on Thursday night.

"Isang babae ang magsisilbing liwanag sa kanilang madilim na daan! Abangan si Ms. Charo Santos-Concio sa 'FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano!'" the caption read.

In a 2019 interview, Santos said that she is willing to make a guest appearance on the hit series.

"Cardo, nag-aantay pa rin ako... Oo, basta ang cut-off ay hindi two in the morning, hindi ba? Alam mo na, senior citizen na. Mag-a-action? Aba, kung kaya naman eh, why not?" she said at the time, addressing lead character Cardo (portrayed by Coco Martin).

