This rare public exchange between Jodi and Raymart are making fans ‘kilig’

Celebrity couple Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago appear to have a shared interest in caring for pet birds. Instagram: @jodistamaria, @raymartsantiago

Since their relationship first made headlines in September 2020, Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago have rarely, if at all, spoken about each other, or interacted publicly on social media.

That changed early this week, when the actress celebrated her 39th birthday on June 16.

Posting on Instagram about the special occasion, Sta. Maria received a flood of greetings from friends, colleagues, and fans.

Among them was Santiago, who simply wrote, “Happy birthday,” with three red heart emojis.

Known to be fiercely private about her personal life, Sta. Maria similarly opted for a simple response.

“Thank you,” she answered, with a red heart emoji.

Hawk-eyed fans of the couple were quick to notice the rare public exchange between Sta. Maria and Santiago, with most of them expressing their “kilig.”

“Kilig to the bones!” wrote one.

“Wala bang ‘I love yo’ diyan?” teased another.

Sta. Maria and Santiago have kept a low profile since news of their romance made the rounds in late 2020. In fact, they have not been seen together in public, nor have they posted about each other on social media.