Piolo-Alessandra film 'My Amanda' finally set for release on Netflix

MANILA — After nearly two years, the romance film starring Piolo Pascual and Alessandra de Rossi is finally set for release, exclusively on Netflix in July.

“My Amanda,” which marks de Rossi’s directorial debut, will be available on the streaming platform globally on July 15.

Produced by Pascual’s Spring Films, with Joyce Bernal as creative producer, “My Amanda” follows the story of best friends TJ (Pascual) and Amanda (de Rossi), as they navigate different shades of their relationship.

“This movie is about friendship, and how much I treasure connections that are sincere, overwhelming, and that have a very profound impact, at least for me,” de Rossi said.

“There is no single or universal definition that could explain how much gratefulness a person experiences when another being gives you a chance to believe in yourself,” she added.

De Rossi described the film as a “gift” for Pascual, whom she credited for “turning my life around” when he produced her indie blockbuster “Kita Kita.”

Bernal, meanwhile, said “My Amanda” is about “learning to be vulnerable again to the risk of losing what you have, for each other, for the moment and sharing something deeper.”

Pascual agreed, saying he is looking forward to sharing with viewers “the feeling of being on the same journey with someone, [and] finding out what profound companionship can offer to the other.”

“My Amanda” was originally planned for release in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed that schedule.

De Rossi, who also wrote the film, shared the first trailer of the project back in September 2019.