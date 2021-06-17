‘Marupok’ viewers feel ‘attacked’ by this viral scene in ‘Init sa Magdamag’

In ‘Init sa Magdamag,’ Simon (Nikko Natividad) and Meggy (Kate Alejandrino) are the respective assistant of the lead characters portrayed by Gerald Anderson and Yam Concepcion. ABS-CBN

Are you “marupok,” or fragile to romantic advances? Then you might agree about feeling “attacked” by this viral scene in the primetime series “Init sa Magdamag.”

In the clip from the June 16 episode for the ABS-CBN drama, Simon (Nikko Natividad) asks Meggy (Kate Alejandrino) for her mobile number.

She declines, but quickly changes her mind when Simon starts to walk away. Pulling Simon by his shirt, Meggy grabs his phone to input her number.

The brief, “kilig” exchange proved to be relatable to netizens, going by the viral spread of a clip uploaded to Twitter by user @yourcupoftino.

“Ganito ka, eh,” he captioned the video, triggering guilty reactions.

“This is me. Marupok to the nth level,” wrote one netizen.

“Me pag may poging kukuha ng number ko. Di na ako mahihiya, promise,” quipped another.

“Me trying to be mysterious,” added one viewer.

Others said, in jest, they felt “attacked” by the scene, as it reminded them of how they awkwardly handled similar situations in their personal life.

As of writing, tweets of the video have already garnered nearly 10,000 likes, and some 2,000 retweets and quote tweets.

In “Init sa Magdamag,” the characters of Natividad and Alejandrino are the respective assistants of Gerald Anderson’s Tupe and Yam Concepcion’s Rita.

“Init sa Magdamag” airs weeknights, and is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, Jeepney TV, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.